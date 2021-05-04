Ocean Infinity acquires subsea software specialist

Ocean Infinity, the Houston-based company building an “armada” of robotic ships, reports that it has acquired Portugal based software engineering specialists Abyssal.

Abyssal develops and implements proprietary software solutions for the offshore industry geared towards improving the safety and efficiency of subsea operations. As part of Ocean Infinity, the team will play a key role in shaping the enlarged group’s software development capability as it continues to grow and provide robotics and data acquisition services to its marine customer base.

Abyssal’s technology ranges from a managed cloud data platform, synthetic environments, advanced 3D visualisation and operation management system tools. With artificial intelligence enabled digital twinning core to its services, Abyssal enables some of the world’s largest offshore operators to safely deliver complex projects.

Ocean Infinity says that integrating Abyssal’s software expertise with its robotic fleet will further underpin the company’s safe and secure data acquisition operations through the development of operational simulation, fleet management and cloud data tools.

Abyssal’s 38 employees will transition to the Ocean Infinity Group, and will operate from Porto, Portugal, under the Ocean Infinity brand.

“Over the past nine years, Abyssal has built a great business with a talented team, focused on designing incredibly creative tools to improve the safety and data quality of its customers operations,” says Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO. “Bringing this team of highly skilled solution developers into Ocean Infinity strengthens our in-house capability to provide the highest quality data, securely and quickly. Growing our team in such a way unquestionably moves us forward in becoming the leading ocean and seabed data analytics business. On behalf of everyone at Ocean Infinity I extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues.”

Manuel Parente, Founder and CTO of Abyssal, said: “With Ocean Infinity we share a vision to keep pushing the boundaries of technology development, in order to enable ever safer and ever more sustainable offshore work. We are pleased to now be part of this ambitious, ‘can do’ group. I look forward to the opportunities ahead, both for the team but also for our existing and future customers.”

