Newport News awarded CVN 75 RCOH worth potential $913 million Written by Nick Blenkey









Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) reports that its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division has been awarded an advanced planning contract for the refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75).

The CVN 75 RCOH contract, which has a total potential value of $913 million, includes engineering, design, material procurement and fabrication, documentation, resource forecasting and pre-overhaul inspections.

“Comprehensive planning is vitally important to the overall success of an engineering and construction project of this magnitude on the aircraft carriers that serve our nation,” said Rob Check, NNS vice president of in-service aircraft carrier programs. “This contract allows us to properly plan for each step in the overhaul process, from preparing for the ship’s arrival at NNS to its redelivery back to the Navy, so that Harry S. Truman and its sailors can continue to protect peace and prosperity around the world.”

Christened in 1996 and delivered to the Navy in 1998, USS Harry S. Truman will be the eighth Nimitz-class carrier to undergo RCOH, representing 35% of all maintenance and modernization to be completed during its 50-year service life.

Back in 2019, the Navy had plans to retire USS Harry S. Truman early and cut the Navy carrier fleet to 10. That plan didn’t go down well on Capitol Hill.