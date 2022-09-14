New Zealand operator unveils plan for methanol-ready coastal RO/RO

New Zealand’s MOVE Logistics Group (MOVE) says it is going full speed ahead on green coastal shipping solutions, using a methanol-ready RO/RO.

Earlier this year, MOVE successfully secured $10 million (about US$ 6 million) in co-investment funds from New Zealand transportation agency Waka Kotahi under its program to support coastal shipping initiatives that improve the competitiveness of domestic coastal shipping, reduce freight sector greenhouse gas emissions and enhance resilience.

Other companies awarded funding were Swire Shipping NZ Limited (Pacifica), Aotearoa Shipping Alliance and Coastal Bulk Shipping.

METHANOL-READY

Waka Kotahi has endorsed the proposal by MOVE for a roll-on, roll-off (RO/RO) vessel design that includes a methanol tank and pipework installation during construction. This ensures the new vessel is ready for the swap-in of methanol-fueled engines as they become available.

“MOVE is committed to decarbonization of freight and logistics activities,” said MOVE executive director Chris Dunphy. “Our decision to invest alongside Waka Kotahi demonstrates the very real nature of how a former trucking company can become truly multi-modal and offer resilience to our clients via coastal shipping.”

The new RO/RO vessel will be able to berth wheeled cargo into at least 13 New Zealand ports, without the need for any new port infrastructure to be built. The vessel will initially operate three sailings a week between Nelson and New Plymouth and provide an additional sea bridge between the North and South Islands.

General manager of MOVE Oceans, Dale Slade says: “This new vessel will not only provide a reliable mode of transport, but operational efficiencies will also amplify the carbon reduction efforts of MOVE and Waka Kotahi. The expansion of coastal shipping will be transformative for the economies of regional New Zealand.”

MOVE is one of the largest domestic freight and logistics businesses in New Zealand, with a nationwide network of branches, depots and warehouses.