New Chinese polar research vessel will have Azipod propulsion Written by Nick Blenkey









Another polar research vessel project is underway, this one in China. ABB reports that it has received an order from Guangzhou Shipyard International to supply an Azipod DI propulsion system for a new compact icebreaker being built for China’s Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering. The new Chinese polar research vessel is expected to be delivered in 2025, after which it will begin to carry out operations in the Arctic and Antarctic regions.

A complete electric propulsion system including two 4.5 MW Azipod units will take the vessel through harsh weather and thick first-year ice to enable research on behalf of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The 103-meter vessel will have a maximum speed of 16 knots, draft displacement of about 9,200 tons, and an icebreaking capacity of 1.2 meters ice and 20 centimeters snow at a continuous speed of two knots. The ship is designed to operate both bow first and astern in ice, with an enhanced Polar Class 4 (PC4) icebreaking level. With a cruising range of 15,000 nautical miles, it will accommodate a crew of 80 people.

The new research vessel will be equipped to China Classification Society (CCS) LEVEL 2 notation standards on digitalization and fulfill Underwater Rated Noise SILENT A notation. SILENT A notation covers vessels that are “acoustically sensitive,” whose underwater noise emissions are controlled to benefit data capture and minimize ecological impact. The criteria are designed to limit high frequency noise while mitigating the practical challenges of reducing low frequency noise from propellers and the main engine.

“ABB has extensive experience and a strong local presence in delivering propulsion products, systems and support we can trust,” said Guangwei He, vice chief engineer at Guangzhou Shipyard International. “Polar Class vessels represent a growing area of expertise for GSI, and we are delighted to work with a reliable partner whose reference list for proven technology in this demanding segment is unrivaled.”

“We are honored to have been chosen to cooperate with GSI again,” said Kerry Yang, local division manager, ABB Marine & Ports China. “This marks the 20th year since ABB Marine & Ports established itself locally in China and we continue to take great pride in localizing our products and services to meet regional requirements in the best possible way.”

ABB’s compact Azipod DI range has been developed for both robustness and simplicity, and to offer strength and reliability in the most challenging ice conditions.

ABB technology has been installed on over 150 ice-class and icebreaking vessels, with the Azipod propulsion establishing itself as the ice-going propulsion solution of choice over a 30-year period. With the electric drive motor situated in a submerged pod outside the hull and the ability to rotate 360 degrees, Azipod units enable independent ice-breaking and significantly better maneuverability than shaftline solutions.