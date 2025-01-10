NAWE hails USMX-ILA agreement as “welcome development”

The National Association of Waterfront Employers (NAWE) says that the tentative master contract deal between the International Longshoreman’s Association (ILA) and the United States Maritime Alliance, Ltd. (USMX) will ensure stability in port operations and the supply chain.

The current master contract agreed to on October 1, 2018 was extended through January 15, 2025 in order to continue negotiations that stalled in September 2024. As we reported earlier, thr tentative deal will extend the master contract for six years.

“NAWE’s top priority has always been the health and safety of waterfront workers who play an indispensable role in our nation’s supply chain,” said NAWE president Carl Bentzel, who stepped into the role last month after serving as a Federal Maritime Commissioner since December 2019. “We commend the ILA and the USMX on reaching a tentative six-year agreement and believe this to be a significant achievement that demonstrates the power of collective bargaining.

“We will continue to advocate for outcomes that are fair, respected, and beneficial to all stakeholders. This tentative agreement will ensure stability in port operations and supply chain which is essential for our nation’s economic growth and competitiveness. While we will still be challenged achieving policies that facilitate the abilities of our industry to sustain our nation’s overseas trade, this tentative agreement is truly a welcome development.”

The USMX and NAWE both represent key stakeholders in the maritime industry but, explains NAWE, operate with distinct focuses. USMX represents employers on the East and Gulf Coasts, primarily focusing on the longshore labor industry. Its membership consists of container carriers, major marine terminal operators (MTOs), and port associations, with a key role in negotiating Master Contracts with the ILA. Additionally, USMX oversees coastwide training and safety programs, and it administers fringe benefit funds and programs for its workforce. USMX’s primary role lies in the management-labor relationship, carrying out contract negotiations and preventing disruptions to cargo handling operations.

NAWE, on the other hand, represents the U.S. marine terminal operators and stevedores nationwide. Its work focuses on broader advocacy on regulatory, environmental, health and safety issues impacting the waterfront. NAWE is deeply engaged in the legislative and regulatory process, representing its members before federal agencies and Congress to ensure their perspectives are included in policy decisions and discussions. While USMX is heavily focused on contract negotiations and labor-management relations, NAWE’s mission spans a wider spectrum, including promoting the development of sustainable port operations, and efficient supply chain, and maritime infrastructure.