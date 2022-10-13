Mitsubishi Shipbuilding launches training ship

Japan’s Mitsubishi Shipbuilding reports that the Enoura plant of its Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works, today held a christening and launch ceremony for the Oshima Maru, a training ship being built for the National Institute of Technology (Kosen), Oshima College.

The handover is scheduled for March 2023, following completion of interior work and sea trials. The new vessel will go into service providing students with practical training in ocean navigation and conducting surveys and experiments related to operations and the ocean.

The new Oshima Maru is a fourth-generation training vessel for the school, and its first new ship in 29 years, since 1993. It will replace the current training ship of the same name, a third-generation ship also built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.



Like the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) training ships currently being built at Philly Shipyard for America’s state maritime academies, the Oshima Maru has functions that allow it to serve as a support ship during disasters, such as supplying outboard water and electricity, transport of relief supplies, and providing accommodations.

The ship is equipped with a diesel electric propulsion system and lithium-ion batteries that are expected to provide energy efficiency through parallel operation with the onboard generators and to give the ship a reduced environmental impact by running exclusively on battery power near the shore.