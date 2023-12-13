Methanol fueling comes to the superyacht sector

U.K. based Lateral Naval Architects has received approval in principle (AIP) from ABS for a new design for a methanol-fueled, 70-meter superyacht. Called the ETP — Energy Transition Platform — the design focuses on reducing carbon emissions by utilizing alternative fuels, specifically green methanol. ABS utilized the ABS Requirements for Methanol and Ethanol Fueled Vessels to review the design and award the AIP.

“ABS is proud to collaborate with forward-looking companies like Lateral Naval who continuously explore and promote innovative solutions for their clients. This superyacht design promises to capitalize on the experience gained from commercial vessels utilizing methanol to meet greenhouse gas emission reduction targets,” said Daniele Bottino, ABS Manager, Business Development, Yacht Sector Lead.

“It’s fantastic to have the support of ABS as we develop the Energy Transition Platform. ABS has great experience in working on methanol projects and we appreciate their help in ensuring that our interpretation of the methanol fuel requirements is correct,” said Simon Brealey, chief mechanical engineer, Lateral Naval Architects.

Lateral Naval Architects specializes in providing complete engineering expertise to the superyacht industry, from project conception to delivery, operation and refit.

“Our core competency is engineering, but our unique focus is on meaningful innovation to enable superyachts that meet the demands of today’s owners and those of the future,” it says.