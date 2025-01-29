Maxim Watermakers completes testing of first Navy closed loop cooling system

Maxim Watermakers, a business unit of Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), has successfully completed qualification testing for a first-of-its-kind submarine maintenance closed loop cooling system (CLCS) for Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNS and IMF). This qualification is the first CLCS implementation for the U.S. Navy and Maxim’s initial application of this technology at naval facilities.

The CLCS is designed to support submarines during dry dock maintenance by enhancing operational efficiency, reducing corrosion, optimizing maintenance schedules, and ensuring long-term system reliability. These advantages are particularly critical for naval vessels operating in environmentally sensitive regions or areas with stringent water resource management regulations.

The system features a ship service skid to circulate cooling water through the submarine and a chilled water skid to circulate water through high-capacity air-cooled chillers.

Maxim’s full-scale testing successfully executed 14 separate evaluations, demonstrating that the system meets U.S. Navy requirements. The rigorous, four-day testing process verified normal operations, emergency responses, test modes, and essential filling and draining functionalities.

The testing was funded by the Maritime Sustainment Technology and Innovation Consortium (MSTIC).

“This milestone reflects the engineering excellence of Maxim Watermakers and Fairbanks Morse Defense’s dedication to innovation in naval systems,” said Monica Rogers of Maxim Watermakers. “By leveraging MSTIC’s support alongside our technical capabilities, we deliver state-of-the-art solutions that address evolving client needs and enhance critical naval operations worldwide.”