Mattias Hellstrom named Svitzer global CCO

Maersk group towage operator Svitzer has named Mattias Hellstrom as its new global chief commercial officer (CCO), effective October 1, succeeding Videlina Georgieva, who was recently appointed managing director of Svitzer Australia.

Hellstrom, who has more than 25 years of shipping industry experience, was previously CCO of Svitzer Europe, playing a key role in the organization’s drive to become more customer centric, data driven and focused on quality service delivery. Prior to his role at Svitzer Europe, Hellstrom was managing director of Svitzer Scandinavia for nearly seven years. He has also held management roles at Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and A.P. Moller – Maersk.

“I am delighted to be able to appoint a strong internal candidate for the extremely important global CCO position at Svitzer,” said Svitzer CEO Kasper Nilaus, “With his first-hand experience from Svitzer Europe, Mattias brings a deep knowledge of our business and customers.”

“I am honored to take up the position as Svitzer’s Global CCO at such an important time for our business,” said Hellstrom. “Building on the foundation laid by my predecessor, I will do my utmost to ensure that we continue to deliver a world-class service. I am excited to be able to work with colleagues from around the world to continue developing our ability to listen deeply to our customers, and use the knowledge gained to meet their current and future marine services needs.”

Svitzer has already initiated the process of recruiting a replacement for Mattias Hellstrom as Svitzer Europe CCO.