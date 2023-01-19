MARAD: $20 million available for Small Shipyard Grants

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has announced the availability of nearly $20 million in federal FY 2023 funding to help modernize small U.S. shipyards and provide workforce training

MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program strengthens the economic competitiveness of shipyards by providing grants that can be used to purchase equipment or provide employee training. In addition, these grants can support the purchase of American-made manufacturing equipment.

Grants are capped at 75% of the project’s estimated cost and are available to facilities with fewer than 1,200 production employees.

“Small shipyards play vital roles in their local economies and our national economy,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With these funds, we are helping small shipyards across the country train their workers, modernize their equipment, and improve their operations.”

MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program has awarded 323 grants totaling approximately $282 million since the program was first funded in 2008.

In July 2022, DOT announced $19.6 million in grant awards to 24 small shipyards in 19 states through the program.

“Small shipyards are essential to the U.S. maritime industry and critical to ensuring that we have a resilient industrial base,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. “These shipyards are an economic pillar, strengthening our maritime industry and the communities along and near our nation’s ports and waterways, and employing thousands of Americans, who ensure the nation maintains expertise and skills critical to our economic and national security.”