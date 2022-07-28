MAN PrimeServ signs maintenance contract for LNG-fueled dredge

MAN PrimeServ, the after-sales service brand of MAN Energy Solutions, has signed a long-term service agreement with Rouen, France, headquartered GIE Dragages-Ports covering the MAN 35/44 dual-fuel engines in the trailing suction hopper dredge Samuel de Champlain. With a provisional term of eight years, the agreement includes the provision of inspection kits and preventative maintenance services as well as remote assistance (PrimeServ Assist) and engine-fluid analysis (PrimeServ LAB).

The 117 meter long, 8,500 cubic meter capacity Samuel de Champlain is operated by the port of Nantes Saint-Nazaire and three years ago was converted to operate on LNG. This involved replacing its diesel generators with three MAN 6L35/44DF engines that can run on diesel fuel and gas. An LNG storage system was also installed on board.

The conversion of the previously conventionally-fueled vessel to an LNG-fueled dredge was the first of its kind in Europe.

“Based on the experience we had with MAN Energy Solutions when converting the dredge, we wanted to renew our trust in the MAN Energy Solutions team which has a great deal of expertise,” said Hubert Louys, maintenance manager at Dragages-Ports.

“We are happy to continue our partnership on this project beyond the installation of the new engine, carried out in 2019,” said Jordan Morvan, project manager, MAN Energy Solutions France. “Work to optimize maintenance plans has since been carried out in close collaboration with GIE to ensure the dredge’s increased availability.”

PROPULSION SOLUTION

MAN 35/44DF

The MAN 35/44DF propulsion solution offers exceptional performance criteria and a small environmental footprint. Its selection was due to characteristics that included

a load capacity capable of handling the large load fluctuations typical in dredging applications;

option of dredging continuously in gas mode (Tier III) without swapping to diesel mode (Tier II);

the ability to start in gas mode for minimal NOx emissions from the start of operations.

GIE Dragages-Ports owns a fleet of seven dredges, operating in eight major ports along France’s Atlantic, English Channel and North Sea coastlines. The now LNG-fueled dredge Samuel de Champlain was built in 2002 and is the biggest vessel in the GIE Dragages-Ports fleet.