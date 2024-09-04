MAN PrimeServ Hamburg gears up for future

The maritime service industry is facing changing times and, to adapt to them, MAN Energy Solutions’ largest service-center — MAN PrimeServ Hamburg — is making changes to its core concept. It cites the emergence of alternative fuels, larger ships and shorter harbor-stays as general trends within the industry with the bulk of business shifting to the workshop and components, or with superintendents traveling to wherever ships are docked to work in situ.

“Our Hamburg site has developed its own concept to address these new market trends. Accordingly, it is expanding its workshop and developing its specialization in repair technologies,” says Stefan Eefting, senior vice president and head of MAN PrimeServ Germany. “The future is about new welding technologies, in-situ machining of components and extending the service-life of components – not to mention the associated reduction in CO2 emissions compared to manufacturing a new part.”

Located in the heart of the port, and specializing in the repair and maintenance of both two- and four-stroke marine engines, as well as turbomachinery, MAN PrimeServ Hamburg has 300 employees and approximately 30,000 square meters of factory space.

“Our investment in new machines for processing components includes a machining center that reduces the machining time for certain components like piston-crowns, cylinder covers, flywheels and counterweights for crankshafts by a factor of four,” said Olaf Gunia, head of MAN PrimeServ Hamburg. “These shorter processing times are intended to take account of the shorter harbor stay-times of ships and will reduce costs, which of course will be passed onto customers.”

Conversions

Another new field for Hamburg will be the conversion of diesel engines to dual-fuel technology by service engineers in Hamburg and with the help of MAN PrimeServ’s international network, should travel be called for. Such projects require complex planning, not only in terms of technicians and tools, but also the dispatching abroad of any components required by the host vessel.

“We are preparing for conversions, procuring the necessary tools and training employees to handle the new fuels,” said Gunia. “Recruiting qualified personnel is a current challenge but we are steadily adding to our roster with experienced engineers and skilled trades people such as machine fitters, welders and machining technicians. New times demand new approaches and I am confident that PrimeServ Hamburg is well-positioned for the future.”