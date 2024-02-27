Majestic orders ten new 39-meter Incat Crowther passenger ferries

Majestic Fast Ferry Pte Ltd., which operates between Singapore and Bataam, Indonesia has commissioned Incat Crowther to design ten new second generation 39-meter passenger ferries as the basis of its future fleet. Like previous Incat Crowther vessels operated by Majestic, they will be built at Indonesia’s PT Cahaya Samudra shipyard.

Incat Crowther’s range of vessels built at Cahaya Samudra covers four vessels lengths: 29-meters, 32-meters, 39-meters and 42-meters. All four designs are now already in their second generation.

Eleven of Majestic’s first-generation Incat Crowther / PT Cahaya Samudra vessels have been sold to operators in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the South Pacific and have been replaced in service by second generation vessels.

The new order will bring the number of second-generation Incat Crowther designed and Cahaya Samudra built 39-meter vessels to 13, and follows an order for three second generation 42-meter vessels launched less than 12 months ago.

Once the new fleet of second generation 39-meter passenger ferries is finalized, over forty vessels designed and delivered by Incat Crowther and PT Cahaya Samudra will be in service worldwide.

“With over forty first or second generation Incat Crowther passenger ferries now either under construction or in operation around the world, this range of Incat Crowther passenger ferry has proven operational capabilities and longevity for operators,” said Incat Crowther CEO Brett Crowther. “The fact that Majestic could confidently sell its fleet of first generation Incat Crowther ferries to allow it to invest in a larger replacement fleet, proves this class of ferry can be a sound, strategic investment for operators. Not only do these vessels form a reliable fleet, but Incat Crowther’s team of naval architects also work closely with operators to tailor each vessel to their unique customer and operational requirements.”

The second generation 39-meter vessels can transport up to 312 passengers at a speed of 32 knots and feature a range of design improvements that build on the proven capabilities of the first-generation ferries. The design of the vessel has been optimized to provide fuel efficiency gains for operators, while the customer experience has been enhanced via a sleek design, featuring updated window aesthetics, the addition of a center aisle and increased passenger seating spaces.