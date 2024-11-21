MAIB reports on fatal mooring line recoil incident

The U.K. Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released its report into an August 2021 incident in which a bulker’s second officer (2/O) who was looking over the side of the vessel died after he was struck by a recoiling mooring line.

The incident occurred while the Isle of Man registered bulk carrier Mona Manx was berthing at Puerto Ventanas, Chile. The line had become entrapped between the vessel and the berth, probably in way of a fender, then suddenly released as the vessel maneuvered astern under its own power.

The full report gives this account of what happened:

“At 0836:11, the 2/O arrived near the forward end of the accommodation ladder … and looked over the side rail directly above the slack spring line while using a very high frequency (VHF) radio …. A few seconds later, the spring line tightened and then slackened. At 0836:23, the 2/O appeared to use the VHF radio again as the spring line came under tension once more.

“At 0836:31, a linesman on the quay was moving forward towards the tensioned spring line when a loud bang was heard as the line suddenly released and recoiled vertically upwards … The linesman quickly moved away but the spring line struck the 2/O under his chin and he was lifted off his feet and thrown backwards, causing his head to strike the accommodation ladder that was behind and above him. The force of the impact threw his safety helmet backwards, and his VHF radio was catapulted into the water as he collapsed onto the deck.

“The 2/O was found by AB3, who had made their way forward to search for him. On seeing the 2/O lying in a large pool of blood, AB3 immediately ran back to the aft mooring deck and used AB1’s VHF radio to notify the master that the 2/O had been seriously injured. Within seconds, the pilot requested medical assistance from the port and then directed the tugs to hold Mona Manx alongside. The berthing operation was suspended. At 0839, a shore gangway was placed on board Mona Manx and the port’s medical team boarded the vessel a minute later. At 0850, the 2/O was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

SAFETY ISSUES

Among the safety issues MAIB indentifies are:

The 2/O moved to the danger zone to obtain a better view of the mooring line as the vessel maneuvered astern

The use of the vessel’s engines to maneuver along the berth was in contravention of the port’s procedures

The Code of Safe Working Practices for Merchant Seafarers (COSWP) did not address the hazards of mooring line entrapment or vertical recoil

The master/pilot exchange (MPX) completed before the operation did not include all available information

The crew had not been briefed on the manoeuvre and the hazards associated with mooring line recoil were not mitigated

Radio congestion may have reduced the crew’s ability to safely conduct the operation

RECOMMENDATIONS

The port company, Puerto Ventanas S.A, is recommended to review and update the information made available to masters and pilots before a port call, including instructions that engines are not to be used to conduct maneuvers while moored alongside and guidance on the risks associated with line entrapment on shore fixtures and fittings, such as fenders.

The Quintero Port Authority is recommended to ensure that the master/pilot exchanges conducted by its pilots consider the risks associated with mooring line entrapment and recoil and vessels maneuvering alongside using their engines.

