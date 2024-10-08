Mack Boring is now WhisperPower distributor

Somerset N.J.-headquartered Mack Boring & Parts Co. has partnered with WhisperPower to exclusively distribute its full line of products in North and Central America.

Established in 2007 and headquartered in Drachten in the Netherlands, WhisperPower rolled out its first series of low-emission, hybrid generators in 2010 and has since built a portfolio of associated power products for use in off-grid locations on land and sea.

“We are very pleased to be bringing WhisperPower’s compact generator technology to a wider recreational and commercial consumer base in the Americas,” said Scott DuBrow, director of sales & marketing, Mack Boring & Parts Co. “Our customers have been asking us for these products and we are confident they will be excited by the innovation and great value that WhisperPower provides.”

“We’ve made spectacular inroads in the marine and mobile/off-grid industries around the world, but finding the right partner to help expand our business in North and Central America is vital for future growth,” said Roel ter Heide, founder/owner of the WhisperPower Group of Companies. “Mack Boring is highly regarded as experts in engines, generator and electric technology and offers the best customer support in the industry. We are confident that they will be exceptional representatives of our brand as we move more aggressively in this region.”

“With over 400 technical dealers served by Mack Boring, including a large number of highly qualified Yanmar Engine outlets, our service and support in North America will provide significant relief to OEM buyers who export their boats, vehicles and off-grid installations to North America,” said Johannes Doornbosch, the recently appointed CEO of WhisperPower BV in the Netherlands.