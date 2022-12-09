MacGregor books orders for heavy-duty cranes and electric transloading cranes Written by Nick Blenkey









MacGregor is to supply heavy-duty cranes for a total of ten floating crane barges to be built by PT Karya Teknik Utama at its KTU Shipyard in Indonesia. The barges are scheduled to be delivered from the second quarter of 2023 though the third quarter of 2024.

The orders consist of ten heavy-duty cranes, some of them including a foundation and a pedestal. The cranes are designed for 1,800,000 load cycles and are equipped with a mechanical grab to ensure optimal performance and turnover. Two of the ordered cranes will be the first electric transloading cranes of the TCE type to be produced and delivered to the customer.

“MacGregor was chosen to supply the cranes based on our experience with their quality and productivity,” said Winarto Asnim, CEO of PT Karya Teknik Utama. “In addition, we have a history of successful business together and would like to continue building this relationship that weighs a lot on trust. We are excited to be the first buyer of the inaugural electric transloading crane TCE which will be the forerunner in the transshipping industry and enables us to contribute to a more sustainable future. We look forward to developing our business with MacGregor even deeper in the future.”

“In the last five years, we have supplied more than ten heavy-duty cranes to PT Karya Teknik Utama to demanding loading work on their barges,” said Magnus Sjöberg, senior vice president, merchant solutions at MacGregor. “We are very proud that they have trusted us with these orders and we are committed to supporting KTU´s business by delivering what is promised. We intend to continue building our cooperation together.”