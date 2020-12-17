Louis Dreyfus enters offshore wind crew transfer market

France’s Louis Dreyfus Armateurs Group and has partnered with U.K.-based Tidal Transit to sign a contract with GE Renewable Energy (GE) for two Crew Transfer Vessels for the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm.

Designed by Marseille-based naval architect firm the semi-SWATH vessels will fly the French flag and will be be built by French shipyard OCEA a specialist in the construction of aluminum hulled vessels.

LD Tide (a joint venture between Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Tidal Transit) will operate the two CTVs for the transfer of maintenance technicians to the Saint-Nazaire wind farm, carrying 24 technicians on each transit.

Provisional technical characteristics of the two CTVs:

Length: 26.70 m

Width: 9.40 m

Draft: 1.80 m

24 technicians

3 crew members

Service speed: > 25 knots

Cargo capacity: 10 tons

Propulsion: IMO tier III, hybrid (batteries) and hydrogen ready

Technical innovations / Environmental impact: