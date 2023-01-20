Longship claims 45% fuel consumption reduction for newbuild quartet

Groningen, Netherlands, based short sea shipping specialist Longship has placed an order with Atlas Shipyard in Turkey for four methanol-ready newbuilds that it says will deliver a reduction in fuel consumption of about 45% compared with current similar size vessels.

The high cubic design features one fully box-shaped hold with an 81.9 meter clear hatch opening in length. Well suited for break bulk and project cargoes, the vessels are able to sail in open-top condition

The design has been developed by Longship in cooperation together with Dutch naval architect consultancy Ankerbeer BV.

The ultra low fuel consumption is achieved through a combination of the hull design and a diesel-electric propulsion system that uses two low revolution engines to ensure efficient combustion, which reduces emissions and is compliant with the EU Stage V standards applicable to non-road mobile machinery (NRMM).

“It is our corporate goal to substantially cut emissions and carbon intensity as an industrial carrier providing bespoke logistical solutions to our clients,” says Longship CEO Øyvind Sivertsen. “With these units we will meet requirements well before they become mandatory to the shipping industry”.

The hybrid propulsion system powers two azimuth thrusters. with low rpm and large diameter fixed propellers and can be retrofitted to run on alternative fuels. On delivery, slated for spring 2024, the ships will hold the class notation “Prepared for Methanol C.”