IMarEST names Chris Goldsworthy its new chief executive

The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST) has announced the appointment of Chris Goldsworthy as its new chief executive. He succeeds Gwynne Lewis who is retiring, having been in the position since 2020.

Goldsworthy is a Fellow of the IMarEST and former chair of its Cyprus Branch. He began his maritime career as an engineer cadet with P&O Containers and spent 16 years at sea, achieving the rank of chief engineer officer. He transitioned to shore-based roles in 2005 as a technical superintendent, and his career has included technical, fleet, management and director positions. Throughout, he has overseen diverse fleets, nurtured strong teams, and provided strategic leadership to boards and executives.

“It’s an honor to take on this role for the Institute that I have been a passionate member of since I started my career,” said Goldsworthy .”The Institute is unique in bringing together engineers, scientists and technologists in the sector and I am looking forward to working with our members to solve some of the biggest challenges we have ever faced, to shape a more sustainable future for the marine sector.”

“I am delighted to welcome Chris to the role of chief executive of IMarEST and look forward to working with him and the team over the coming years,” said Kevin Daffey, chair of the IMarEST board of trustees. “I would also like to thank Gwynne who has been an exceptional CEO, serving with dedication since mid-2020. Under his leadership, we have witnessed remarkable achievements, including the recruitment of a talented executive team, and the successful implementation of new IT infrastructure. Gwynne’s instrumental role in revitalizing our Institute’s finances and fostering operational excellence cannot be understated. The Trustees express our heartfelt gratitude for his contributions and wish him a fulfilling and well-deserved retirement.”

The London-headquartered IMarEST is a registered charity and the largest marine professional society of its kind. It is an NGO with consultative status at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and observer status at the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, International Hydrographic Organization, the London Convention/London Protocol (LC/LP) and the Joint Group of Experts on the Scientific Aspects of Marine Environmental Protection (GESAMP).

It has special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC), which facilitates its access to other international intergovernmental meetings where its specialized marine expertise is of particular use, e.g., the United Nations meetings on Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).