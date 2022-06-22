Hybrid heavy transport vessel design targets new offshore wind requirements Written by Nick Blenkey









Singapore-based Vallianz Holdings Limited has contracted Ulstein Design & Solutions BV for the development of a new, hybrid heavy transport vessel (HTV).

Designed for worldwide operations, the HTV will be deployed for the transportation of structures such as monopiles, jackets, transition pieces and turbine blades to support offshore wind farm projects, as well as heavy structure modules for LNG. It will also be able to support float over operations for offshore structures.

Featuring zero-emission capability, the DP-2 vessel will be the first of its kind, with a hybrid power system consisting of alternative dual fueled engines and a fully-classed battery energy storage system.

The new vessel, a customized Ulstein HX120 design, features the proven Ulstein X-Bow, which contributes to a reduced energy consumption and provides more comfortable and safer operations when sailing through waves.

With an overall length of 173.6 meters, the HTVwill have a free deck length of 145 meters. With a deck area of more than 6,000 square meters and deck strength of 25 tonnes per square meter, the new HTV can carry cargoes of up to 32,000 metric tonnes

The HTV’s electric battery system is to be provided by Canadian-based Shift Clean Energy, while Bureau Veritas will be responsible for the overall classification of the vessel.

HTV signing ceremony participants, from left to right: Francis Tang, commercial director of Bureau Veritas Marine Singapore, Osman Ibrahim, chairman of Vallianz Holdings Ltd, Brent Perry, CEO of Shift Clean Energy, Edwin van Leeuwen, managing director of Ulstein Design & Solutions B.V. [Photo: Emiel Lops]

To mark their collaboration, representatives from Vallianz, Ulstein, Shift and Bureau Veritas attended a signing ceremony held at Ulstein’s office in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands.

“This collaboration is a key development in the group’s strategy to build a stronger presence in the global offshore wind farm industry,” said Vallianz chairman Osman Ibrahim.

“In view of the anticipated increase in the size of monopiles and other components for offshore wind farms over the coming years, we believe there will be a growing demand for newer generation vessels like our HTV which can help to facilitate faster installation speed, better project economics and reduction of carbon footprint,” he added.