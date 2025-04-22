Hanwha Ocean hull monitoring system gets ABS approval in principle

Korea’s Hanwha Ocean has received the ABS SMART (SHM) Tier 3 approval in principle (AIP) for its advanced hull monitoring system.

The hull monitoring system is designed to estimate structural damage to ships and offshore assets during operation, which can support decision making for the optimal maintenance timing to maintain safety.

ABS SMART(SHM) Tier 3 recognizes systems that employ hull sensors combined with additional algorithms to generate structural health insights at critical locations, even at locations where no sensors are present.

The hull monitoring AIP is one of the first fruits of an Offshore Technology Collaboration Agreement signed by ABS and Hanwha Ocean in 2024. The agreement promotes technology development in three areas: digitalization and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity operations, and sustainability.

“ABS celebrates this achievement with Hanwha Ocean, a milestone in our collective pursuit of safety at sea,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS senior vice president and CTO. “As a leader in supporting the adoption of smart technologies in the maritime and offshore sectors, ABS recognizes the transformative capabilities of these systems – advancing health and condition awareness, operational optimization and, eventually, classification supported by condition-based programs.”

“Recently, shipowners have been including digital technologies as part of their contractual requirements, and classification societies are also in the process of refining regulations related to digitalization. Based on this approval, we will proactively respond to the growing demand for smart and digital technologies in the shipping industry,” said Son Young Chang, CTO atHanwha Ocean.

The hull monitoring system from Hanwha Ocean is being developed in accordance with the ABS Guide for Smart Functions for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units, which can be found HERE.