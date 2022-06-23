Grimaldi succeeds Poulsson as ICS chairman

The board of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), representing 80% of the world’s merchant fleet, yesterday appointed Emanuele Grimaldi, president and managing director of Grimaldi Euromed SpA, as its chairman.

Grimaldi, a former president of both Confitarma and European Community Shipowners Association (ECSA), was formally voted in as chair by the ICS board of directors, following the announcement of his nomination last year. Alongside ICS Secretary General, Guy Platten, his mandate will include working to find private and public solutions to a range of issues facing the sector, including decarbonization, digitialization, diversity, and crew change.

He succeeds current chair, Esben Poulsson, executive chairman of Enesel Pte. Ld., who has served as ICS chair since 2016, and who steps down after serving three terms of office.

“I am honored to represent the shipping industry at this crucial juncture in our history,” said Grimaldi. “I hope to build on the legacy of my predecessor Esben Poulsson, and continue to drive meaningful change within the sector and work closely with UN bodies.

“The world is changing, and shipping must change with it. Fundamental transformation to our fuel supplies, our technology, and the skillsets of our workforce will define the direction shipping takes this decade. I’m excited to say that we are confronting the challenge head on.

“While we are not immune from the challenges that face the global economy, we are resilient. I am confident that the sector will remain a force for good on the international stage, facilitating the movement of vital supplies to those who need them most.”

“I’m pleased to welcome long-time board member, Emanuele Grimaldi, to the position of chairman,” said Platten. “I have full faith in him and look forward to working closely together to advance the maritime sector and support our seafarers.”

“I cannot thank outgoing chair, Esben Poulsson, enough for his six years of leadership and companionship,” Platten continued. Expertly navigating ICS through several major events, including the COVID-19 crew change crisis, a rise in piracy, and the Suez Canal blockage.”