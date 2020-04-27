Gibbs & Cox names cyber executive CIO

Arlington, Va., headquartered naval architecture and marine engineering consultancy Gibbs & Cox Inc. has hired Brian Hobbs, a cybersecurity and information technology executive, as Chief Information Officer.

In his new role, Hobbs will provide executive leadership and oversight of the full spectrum of corporate information technology infrastructure, security, end user services, people, and processes.

Hobbs comes to Gibbs & Cox with 25+ years experience in cybersecurity and information technology.

“I am excited to join the team and partner with the professionals at Gibbs & Cox,” Hobbs said. “I look forward to leading the deployment of new technologies and cyber services to securely enable the workforce and protect our information, systems, and networks.”

“With the cyber landscape constantly evolving and threats becoming increasingly more sophisticated, Brian’s experience will help us and our clients increase resiliency and securely achieve the next generation of cyber capabilities,” said Chris Deegan, President and Chief Executive of Gibbs & Cox, Inc.

Prior to joining Gibbs & Cox, Inc. Hobbs served as the Director of Client Data Protection at Accenture Federal Services. He is a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served in multiple information technology and cyber security leadership roles. He is a graduate of Virginia Tech, the Air Force Institute of Technology, and most recently the National Defense University’s Chief Information Security Officer program.