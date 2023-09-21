Freire lays keel of new Briggs Marine maintenance support vessel Written by Nick Blenkey









Spain’s Freire Shipyard is moving right along on the 40-meter maintenance support vessel ordered by U.K.-based Briggs Marine in March, holding a keel laying ceremony for the vessel on September 19.

“It’s great to see building has started on the vessel which will further enhance our marine project support capability for the expanding renewables sector, as well as the traditional marine construction industry in which Briggs Marine has built its reputation on over the past 50 years,” said Collieson Briggs, managing director of Briggs Marine Contractors.

The vessel’s design is optimally configured to support Briggs’ ongoing contracts with U.K. Government, offshore wind farms and commercial ports. The vessel will primarily undertake inspection, servicing, and replacement of Aids to Navigation (AtoN) and heavy inshore moorings in the U.K. and overseas, but also will seamlessly handle various tasks such as diving, surveys, and maintenance support while maintaining its core functionality.

Notable features include a moonpool, detachable A-frame, a 4-point mooring system, and a survey project office. Additionally, the design incorporates a demountable crew transfer vessel (CTV) boarding ladder to support offshore windfarm projects.

Scheduled for delivery in 2024, the vessel’s diesel-electric DP-2 propulsion system is configured for peak efficiency during operations in U.K. and Northern European Waters.

Briggs places a premium on crew comfort, evident through the vessel’s noise reduction enhancements and MLC compliant accommodations for the 6-person crew and 10 project personnel.