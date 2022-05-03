FMD promotes Crystal Brent to CMO

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, reports that Crystal Brent has been promoted to the position of chief marketing officer. At FMD, Brent oversees all marketing and branding strategies and initiatives to ensure a smooth integration of new products and services as the company pursues its growth into a top-tier defense contractor.

Brent joined FMD as vice president of marketing in the fall of 2021 as the company was transforming into a single-source solutions provider and rapidly expanding. Within a short time, she swiftly consolidated FMD’s messaging platform and elevated its brand image, which was essential to repositioning FMD to reflect its position as a turnkey defense contractor. As the company expanded, she ensured the successful alignment of brand messages and positioning across FMD and its growing family of brands.

“Crystal joined FMD and immediately started implementing a brand image that defines us as a defense contractor of the first rank,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “We know her strategies are having an impact because when we’re out with our customers people know about our broader range of products and services. It’s clear that marketing is essential to FMD’s future growth, and Crystal’s well-deserved promotion reinforces our commitment to making it a priority.”

Prior to FMD, Brent served as chief marketing officer for the Canadian operations of the hospital ship healthcare charity Mercy Ships. Prior to that, she spent the bulk of her career at Rolls-Royce, where she served in various sales and marketing capacities in its aerospace, defense, and marine businesses