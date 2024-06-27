Fincantieri signs agreement to build two new Crystal Cruises ships Written by Nick Blenkey









In another sign that the cruise industry is bouncing back, Fincantieri and Crystal Cruises have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) covering the construction of two new 690-passenger cruise ships with an option for a third. Fincantieri says that it considers the value of the agreement to build the new Crystal Cruises ships, which is subject to financing and other terms, as “important” (worth between EUR 1 billion and EUR 2 billion).

With a gross tonnage of 61,800 tons, the ships will feature all-suite accommodations, with private verandas including a single occupancy category designed for single travelers.

The delivery of the first of the new Crystal Cruises ships is scheduled for spring 2028, while further details regarding the second ship to be disclosed later

“This order is another milestone in the 40 years of productive collaboration between Fincantieri and my family that started with Sitmar Cruises, continued with Silversea and now is flourishing again with Crystal,” said Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, executive chairman of A&K Travel Group. “Our aim is to continue setting a new standard in cruising, offering our guests an unmatched level of service and sophistication.”

A&K Travel Group acquired the Crystal brand in 2022 in the wake of the Genting Hong Kong bankruptcy.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and managing drector of Fincantieri, commented: “This order not only highlights the robust recovery of the cruise sector, in line with our Industrial Plan, but also reaffirms Fincantieri’s leadership, thanks to the operational excellence of our shipyards and the execution quality of our world-class supply chain. We are thrilled to partner with Crystal in our pursuit of innovation and excellence, under the guidance of a shipowner who has always been close to our Group, like Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio.”

Crystal says that the two new ships that will “redefine high-end travel on the seas,” with one of the highest crew-to-passenger ratios in this segment, ensuring personalized service and attention to detail. Dining options will showcase a variety of world-class cuisines including Umi Uma, the only Nobu at ser. Additionally, Crystal will continue its legacy of offering exclusive entertainment along with a sophisticated casino that includes an array of gaming options in an elegant setting.

The ships, says Crystal, ”will feature a host of amenities and innovative designs, ensuring unparalleled comfort and indulgence for guests.”

The design efforts will be led by Studio Ibsen and Studio Gem, along with a third international design firm yet to be appointed.

A standout feature of the new Crystal Cruises ships will be a promenade extending through the whole ships’ perimeter, similar to those on Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity.