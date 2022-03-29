Fairbanks Morse Defense names McMullin president of services

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), Beloit, Wis., a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has promoted Jamie McMullin to president of services.

With an extensive background in marine, naval, aerospace, and defense industries, McMullin will oversee the integration of new services offered by FMD’s recently acquired companies throughout the company’s extensive service network, as well as the deployment of cutting-edge technology to enhance monitoring and maintenance capabilities that help extend asset lifecycles and reduce through-life costs.

FMD says that in his previous role as vice president of business development and strategy, McMullin was pivotal in the strategic growth of FMD’s service solutions through acquiring seven companies over the past two years and opening new service and training centers. He also oversaw the successful launch of FM Onboard. This proprietary mixed reality technology provides users with 24/7 live remote technical support and the ability to access 3D visualizations of ship assets through a mixed reality headset for monitoring and maintenance. FMD is the only naval defense turnkey solutions provider to offer this remote collaboration tool.

NEW SERVICES AND TECHNOLOGY

McMullin will now focus his attention on integrating the company’s new services and technology throughout a network that includes six strategically located service centers and approximately 150 field technicians—one of the largest field service crews in the U.S. He will also work with FMD to continually expand the company’s offerings in areas such as obsolescence, emissions, and reducing through-life costs.

“Jamie is truly defining what it means for FMD to be a defense contractor of the first rank. He understands the finely tuned balance between service costs and speed of delivery and has already made a huge impact in our ability to provide turnkey service solutions,” said George Whittier, FMD CEO. “I am confident in Jamie’s ability to continue adding and integrating new service solutions that will serve our core customers as they maintain or expand current marine defense programs and launch new ones.”

Before joining FMD in 2021, McMullin served as the senior director of naval power systems for Leonardo DRS, a defense contractor specializing in naval power and propulsion systems, transportation and logistics systems, and platform integration expertise. McMullin also spent nearly two decades with Rolls-Royce, ending his tenure as vice president of naval campaigns and business development.

McMullin holds a master’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Bristol in the U.K. and a Master of Business Administration from the Boston College – Carroll School of Management. McMullin serves as a mentor and judge for Boston-founded MassChallenge, a multinational non-profit organization whose mission is to support innovation and entrepreneurship through collaboration and development. The organization works to accelerate startups with high potential for widespread impact across business, industry, and economic growth.