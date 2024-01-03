Eastern Shipbuilding tapped to complete HOS MPSV duo

Panama City, Fla., headquartered Eastern Shipbuilding Group reports that it has been contracted by Zurich American Insurance Company to complete the construction of two ultra high-spec 400 class Multi-Purpose Support Vessels (MPSVs) for Hornbeck Offshore Services, LLC (HOS).

HOS reported back in October 2023 (see earlier story) that it had reached an agreement that would see the completion of the two MPSVs, which had been at the center of a now-settled lawsuit with Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) subsidiary Gulf Island Shipyards LLC.

Eastern Shipbuilding says the HOS MPSV completion project will be executed at its advanced shipbuilding facilities in Allanton and Port St. Joe, Fla., with anticipated delivery dates set for 2025.

“We are delighted to be entrusted with the completion of these highly capable vessels for our esteemed partners at Hornbeck,” said chairman and CEO Joey D’Isernia. “Our experienced shipbuilding team is poised to timely deliver these critical MPSVs to the market.”

Noting the previous design and production challenges encountered with the project, Eastern says that it has rescued several faltering programs in its history and that, drawing on its expertise, it has successfully guided numerous clients in reviving shipbuilding initiatives that had veered off course with previous shipyards.

To be called the HOS Warhorse and HOS Wild Horse the two ultra high-spec, Jones Act-qualified MPSVs will be equipped with cutting-edge features and will each boast two large, heave-compensated cranes, two Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), a spacious moonpool, and accommodations for 102 personnel.

In parallel with the HOS MPSV completions, in another project for HOS, Eastern Shipbuilding Group is pioneering a first if its kind conversion of a 280 foot offshore service vessel into a Service Operation Vessel (SOV). To be named the HOS Rocinante, it will emerge from Eastern as a dual-service SOV/flotel tailored to serve the emerging demand of the U.S. offshore wind market and the ongoing demand of the petro-energy flotel market. This groundbreaking vessel is scheduled for delivery in the spring of 2025.