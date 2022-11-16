Eastern Pacific product tanker “hit by a projectile”

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd. (EPS) reports that it is investigating an incident involving its managed product tanker Pacific Zircon (IMO: 9539573).

Eastern Pacific says that preliminary reports indicate the vessel, carrying a cargo of gas oil, was hit by a projectile approximately 150 miles off the coast of Oman at about 15:30 (UTC+4) on 15 November 2022.

“We are in communication with the vessel and there are no reports of injuries or pollution,” says the EPS statement. “All crew are safe and accounted for.”

The company says that there is some minor damage to the vessel’s hull but no spillage of cargo or water ingress and that its priorities are to ensure the continuing safety of the crew and vessel.

More information will be provided when it becomes available, says Eastern Pacific.