DOF books Baleine field FPSO and FSO installation contract Written by Nick Blenkey









Norway’s DOF Group has been awarded a contract by Altera Infrastructure to install an FPSO (floating production, storage and offloading unit) and one FSO (floating storage unit) for the phase 2 development of the Baleine field in Cote d’Ivoire, West Africa, which is operated by Eni with Petroci Holding as partner.

Altera was awarded a contract last October that will see the cylindrical shaped FPSO Voyageur Spirit deployed to the Baleine field with the shuttle tanker Nordic Brasilia being converted into an FSO to provide additional storage capacity to the Voyageur FPSO. Altera will own and operate both vessels.

DOF’s project includes the complete installation of seabed mooring systems, flowline between the FSO and the FPSO, along with associated equipment. The contract scope includes project management, engineering, transportation, installation and hook-up of floating units in the field.

DOF will mobilize its Skandi Skansen AHTS to the project, which will total more than 130 vessel days.

“This award recognizes DOF`s solid performance within installation of floating units. We look forward to executing the project safely and successfully,” says DOF Group CEO Mons S. Aase

Project Management and engineering will commence immediately from DOF`s offices in Bergen, Norway and Aberdeen, Scotland. Offshore operations are planned to take part from third quarter 2024.