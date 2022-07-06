Dirk Lesko named president of Irving Shipbuilding

Dirk Lesko, whose retirement as president of GD’s Bath Iron Works (BIW) shipyard in Bath, Maine, in April caught many by surprise, is to assume the role of president of Canada’s Irving Shipbuilding Inc., effective September 1, the company announced today.

Lesko will succeed another American, Kevin Mooney, whose resignation from Irving last month for personal reasons was also unexpected. In fact, Lesko will be the third American in a row to be Irving Shipbuilding’s president. Mooney’s predecessor in the role was former Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) commander Vice-Admiral Kevin M. McCoy, who retired to join his family in Maine in April 2021.

A 32-year BIW employee and third generation shipbuilder, Lesko served as president of BIW from 2017 to 2022. Prior to that he held leadership positions including vice president DDG 1000 Program, vice president surface combatants and general manager.

“We are very pleased that Dirk Lesko is joining us as president,” said Jim Irving, co-CEO of J.D. Irving, Limited. “He brings extensive experience in military shipbuilding which will continue to enhance Irving Shipbuilding as Canada’s Combatant Shipbuilder.”

A Maine native, Lesko earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Maine and a Master of Science Degree in Business Administration from Boston University.

Ross Langley, vice chairman of Irving Shipbuilding, will continue as interim president until Lesko joins the company in September.