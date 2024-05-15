Deep ocean search and recovery expert releases new book Written by Heather Ervin









A new book, Ready to Dive: Five Decades of Adventure in the Abyss by Curt Newport, a deep ocean search & recovery expert who spent 50 years exploring ocean depths exceeding three miles, is now available.

Ready to Dive takes readers through some of the most daring deep ocean search and recovery operations of modern times. The author vividly recounts unwinding passenger clothing from submersible propellers during the Air India salvage, the delicate retrieval of volatile fuel-laden solid rocket motor parts from the Space Shuttle Challenger, and poignant moments like discovering a young girl’s wallet lost during the crash of TWA Flight 800.

One of the book’s standout aspects is his meticulous attention to detail in unraveling the navigational mystery of the USS Indianapolis.

Newport was on the front lines and in the trenches, rigging lift lines, piloting underwater vehicles, and dealing with the carnage following both military and civilian plane crashes. Starting with his life as the son of a U.S. Army aviator during various international postings before covering his conflicts with his father during the turbulent 1960s, the book details how he got into the subsea field.

Ready to Dive is a gritty, blunt, and real firsthand subsea account unlike any other.