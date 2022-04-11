Danaos orders methanol ready containership quartet

Athens-headquartered Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reports that it has placed orders for four 7,200 TEU containerships. The vessels will be built at Daehan Shipbuilding in Korea and are expected to be delivered in the first half of 2024. The vessels will be methanol fuel ready and will come with open loop scrubbers, They will be built in accordance with the latest IMO requirements in relation to Tier III emission standards and Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase III.

“The current world developments are pointing out to significantly elevated fuel prices in the future and bearing in mind the uncertainty of green fuel availability we are following a strategy of investing into the most fuel-efficient vessels together with scrubbers that will minimize the fuel cost while maintaining the option to modify the vessels into green methanol use when the fuel will be available,” said Danaos CEO Dr, John Coustas. “This strategy removes the risk of technical obsolescence while it delivers short and medium term benefits on the fuel cost front. Further the midsize segment is the one which is most underbuilt, and replacement will be required. We will continue to work to maximize our profitability and secure more accretive transactions with a focus on creating value for our shareholders.”