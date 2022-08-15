Crowley wins $66.1 million MPF contract

Crowley Government Services Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., has been awarded a $66,167,978 firm-fixed-price contract for the operation and maintenance of six government-owned Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) vessels.

The contract was competitively procured with six offers received.

Work will be performed worldwide, with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2027. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years is $343,239,181.

Maritime Prepositioning Force ships strategically position supplies for the U.S. Marine Corps at sea. These ships are laden with a variety of Marine Corps equipment and supplies, including tanks, ammunition, food, water, cargo, hospital equipment, petroleum products and spare parts – ready for rapid delivery ashore when needed.

The MPF vessels covered by the Crowley award are the container, roll-on, roll-off ships USNS 2nd LT John P. Bobo (T-AK 3008); USNS SGT William R. Button (T-AK 3012); USNS 1st LT Baldomero Lopez (T-AK 3010); 1st LT Jack Lummus (T-AK 3011); USNS GYSGT Fred W. Stockham (T-AK 3017); and USNS PFC Dewayne T. Williams (T-AK 3009).