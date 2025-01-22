Coast Guard surges assets to protect U.S. maritime borders

The Coast Guard today announced immediate action on executive orders issued by the White House Tuesday, surging assets to maritime borders.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is the world’s premiere maritime law enforcement agency, vital to protecting America’s maritime borders, territorial integrity and sovereignty,” said Adm. Kevin Lunday, who was named the Coast Guard’s acting commandant following former commandant Adm. Lisa M. Fagan’s being relieved of command. “Per the President’s executive orders, I have directed my operational commanders to immediately surge assets—cutters, aircraft, boats and deployable specialized forces—to increase Coast Guard presence and focus starting with the following key areas:

The southeast U.S. border approaching Florida to deter and prevent a maritime mass migration from Haiti and/or Cuba;

The maritime border around Alaska, Hawaii, the U.S. territories of Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands;

The maritime border between the Bahamas and south Florida;

The southwest maritime border between the U.S. and Mexico in the Pacific;

The maritime border between Texas and Mexico in the Gulf of America; and

Support to Customs and Border Protection on maritime portions of the southwest U.S. border.

“Together, in coordination with our Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense teammates, we will detect, deter and interdict illegal migration, drug smuggling and other terrorist or hostile activity before it reaches our border.”