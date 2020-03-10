CMA Shipping to go ahead

The organizers of CMA Shipping say that this year’s event will go ahead, as planned, at the Hilton Stamford Hotel, Stamford, Conn., March 31- April 2.

“Our number one priority is the safety and experience of our customers and colleagues,” they say. “We have assessed the coronavirus situation closely and the CMA Shipping event will be going ahead as planned. We are closely monitoring the worldwide situation daily and following the advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). There are no plans to cancel or postpone CMA Shipping

“We have had feedback from the community telling us that the connecting and learning that takes place at CMA Shipping drives business opportunities for them and that they value this opportunity to connect and do business. We’re committed to continuing to support these business opportunities by holding the event and creating the best possible experience for everyone attending.”

HEALTH & SAFETY

Measures being taken around the show and on-site facilities include:

The Hilton Stamford Hotel is continuing to maintain rigorous cleanliness and safety standards throughout.

The Hilton Stamford Hotel is placing hand sanitizer dispensing stations in high-traffic, visible areas including entrances, exits, bathrooms, elevator landings, hotel lobby, showrooms, etc.

Signs promoting guidelines for the prevention of any illness

“We are advising all attendees that if for any reason you do not feel well, please remain in your hotel room,” say the organizers.

CMA President, Joe Gross, says, “It will be three safe, relevant and productive days and evenings, where we will the opportunity to exchange ideas and concerns with one another, and participate in this forum which each year helps to move our great industry forward in a meaningful way.”