Chilean shipyard picks MAN 175 D engines to power ASD tug









Chile’s ASENAV S.A. shipyard has placed an order with MAN Energy Solutions for two 12V175D-MM IMO Tier II engines to power a tug.

Each rated at 2,040 kW @ 1,800 rpm, they will provide propulsion power for a 70 tons bollard pull ASD tug of the shipyard’s own design. The vessel will be prepared for the retrofitting of exhaust-gas after-treatment to meet IMO Tier III standards.

The engines will be manufactured at MAN Energy Solutions’ dedicated, state-of-the-art Frederikshavn facility in Denmark with delivery scheduled for the end of February 2022, while vessel completion is planned for June 2022.

“This is yet another outstanding reference for the MAN 175D engine with this breakthrough order in the South American tug-building market, which shows such great potential for the future,” said Benjamin Andres, head of high speed sales, MAN Energy Solutions. “We believe that the equipment that we are supplying is well suited to the requirements of ASENAV and are looking forward to building a close cooperation with them to help deliver an excellent overall product.”