Canadian Coast Guard small vessel fleet set for major renewal

The Canadian Government is to invest CAD 2.5 billion (about US$1.8 billion) in renewing the Canadian Coast Guard’s small vessel fleet, which plays a critical role for the agency, especially in shallow coastal waters and inland lakes and rivers where larger ships cannot operate.

The investment provides for the acquisition of up to 61 small vessels and the ongoing replacement of small craft, barges and work boats with new modern equipment. It will enable thee Canadian Coast Guard’s small vessels fleet and enable the Canadian Coast Guard to acquire up to:

Six Mid-shore Multi-Mission Vessels;

One Near-Shore Fishery Research Vessel;

16 Specialty Vessels comprised of:

Two Special NavAids Vessels;

Four Special Shallow Draft Buoy Tenders

Four Inshore Science Vessels

Four Special Enforcement Vessels

Two Lake Class Vessels;

Four Air Cushion Vehicles;

34 Cape Class Search and Rescue Lifeboats.

The procurement of these small vessels will provide opportunities for smaller shipyards and suppliers across Canada and will be made under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy, under which 16 small vessels including 14 Search and Rescue lifeboats and two Channel Survey and Sounding Vessels have previously been delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard.

Procurement is already underway for the construction of a new hybrid electric Near-Shore Fishery Research Vessel, the first vessel to be procured under this investment. At the time the RFP was issued the Canadian Coast Guard noted “The successful bidder will incorporate Canadian innovative green technologies in the construction of the vessel. These include the overall design by British Columbia vessel designer Robert Allan Ltd, a propulsion and battery system by Prince Edward Island engineering firm Aspin Kemp and Associates, and deck equipment systems engineering by Nova Scotia’s Hawboldt Industries Ltd.”