Cable layer conversion project brings Ulstein a record aftermarket contract









Ulstein Design & Solutions AS has secured its largest aftermarket design contract to date Awarded by Taiwan’s Dong Fang Offshore (DFO), it involves both basic design and engineering work for conversion work on the cable-laying vessel Orient Adventurer. provided by several Ulstein companies.

“We have worked with Ulstein before and find the people very professional. Ulstein knows the vessel well, and it’s an insurance to know that everything will work when doing a conversion,” says Grant Hermanus, technical manager at DFO. “Choosing Ulstein Design & Solutions makes planning and installation a lot easier. It’ll shorten the schedule. And for us, schedule and successful delivery to customers is everything,”

The vessel undergoing the conversion is an Ulstein SX121 designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS, and originally delivered as the Polar Onyx, an offshore construction newbuild, yard number 300 from Ulstein Verft in 2014.

On delivery, the vessel was equipped with a Huisman VLS tower (vertical lay system), positioned in the potential future cable-laying area. Recently, it has been upgraded with a cable laying system to expand its services into the growing offshore renewables sector.

Resulting from the design and engineering contract, the Orient Adventurer will undergo an extensive conversion. The tower equipment will be relocated into new rooms on main deck, A and B decks. The vessel will also be equipped with a foundation for a W2W (walk-to-work) gangway system and a 3,000-ton cable carousel from Huisman. Completion of the conversion will be in 2025 for the vessel to be ready for operational work in 2026.

Ulstein Design & Solutions AS already holds an engineering contract on a new containerized accommodation unit for this vessel.

Managing director Runar Muren at Ulstein Design & Solutions, states that this milestone not only marks a significant achievement for the company. This major contract highlights Ulstein’s expanding role and expertise in aftermarket services to the maritime sector.