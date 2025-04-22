BW LPG rolls out Oceanly digital solutions fleetwide

Looking to use advanced vessel reporting and performance monitoring to improve fleet performance, the world’s largest LPG carrier operator, BW LPG, is implementing digital solutions from Rapallo, Italy-headquartered Oceanly fleetwide.

Oceanly says that the move marks a significant shift towards improving data quality, particularly in noon reporting processes, to increase fleet efficiency and operational accuracy.

The project, initiated in December 2024, saw the implementation of Oceanly’s Performance Base and Performance Lite systems across BW LPG’s fleet, successfully completing this rollout by the first quarter of 2025.

The Performance Lite system, tailored for chartered vessels, provides a streamlined reporting solution that operates without onboard installations, making it an excellent option for vessels under time-charter agreements. Meanwhile, the Performance Base system, which has been installed across BW LPG’s owned fleet, provides a robust suite of tools essential for comprehensive fleet monitoring and reporting.

With the Performance Base system, crew members gain access to detailed analytics and receive timely operational alerts from all connected workstations onboard, significantly improving workflow efficiency. The Performance Lite system, designed for rapid deployment, can be operational within just 30 minutes via a web browser, catering to time-chartered vessels seeking minimal investment in permanent infrastructure.

In response to a specific request from BW LPG, Oceanly has also developed a customized parcel management module to optimize bunker operations management. This module plays an important role in the effective management of fuel consumption and fuel remaining onboard (ROB), critical for improving fuel economy and operational cost-efficiency.

A key aspect of the project is integration with the DNV Veracity platorm which significantly enhances data validation and operational integrity. This ensures the highest standards of data accuracy and reliability, reinforcing best practices in maritime data management.

Virginia Aste, Oceanly’s project manager, shared her experience working with the BW LPG team, noting, “The collaboration has been exceptionally smooth and professional. Their focus on enhancing data precision has been a key driver in tailoring our technology to meet their specific needs.”

“Implementing Oceanly’s tools has clearly improved data quality and operational accuracy while reducing the susceptibility to errors,” said Prodyut Banerjee, vice president and head of operations at BW LPG. “The system is user-friendly, the transition has been smooth, and feedback from our crew is very positive.”