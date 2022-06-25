Burthem named CEO of BV subsidiary TMC Marine

Simon Burthem has been named CEO of international marine consultancy TMC Marine, a subsidiary of Bureau Veritas (BV). He succeeds Stephen Tierney, who is retiring from his full-time role after 32 years with the TMC which offers consultancy services related to emergency response, salvage and wreck removal, engineering and marine accident investigation, distressed cargo management, expert witness legal work, technical support for insurance claims, as well as loss prevention and cargo work.

Burthem moves into the CEO role after four years as chief operating officer (COO). A degree qualified naval architect, he joined TMC Marine in 2010 and previously held the post of managing director of TMC’s Singapore operations for eight years before being appointed COO.

Burthem says a key aspect of his vision for the company is to target further geographic growth and to expand TMC Marine’s core service offering of navigation, naval architecture, engineering, fire and marine operations support by offering a broader range of new solutions to clients.

“I am honored to have led TMC Marine to its market-leading position as a high-quality provider of premium marine consultancy products,” said Tierney. “We’ve made significant changes to the business to maintain that position and the time is right for more.”

“Having worked closely with Simon for several years, I am confident that the next stage of growth is in very good hands and I will continue to provide consultancy support to the company as required,” he added