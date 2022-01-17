Bermuda Pilots order new launch from Gladding-Hearn

The Bermuda Government’s Department of Marine and Port Services has returned to Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation, for a new Chesapeake Class pilot boat.

The Somerset, Mass. shipyard previously built a 61-foot pilot/rescue vessel for the port service in 2011.

With a deep-V hull designed by Ray Hunt Design, the new all-aluminum pilot boat will be built to Lloyd’s Register class. Delivery is scheduled for early 2023

The vessel will measures 52 feet 11 inches in overall length, with a 15 foot 10 inch beam and a 4 foot 8 inch draft.

Top speed is expected to reach 22 knots. It will be powered by twin Caterpillar C-18 diesel engines, each producing 670 bhp at 2,100 rpm and turning a pair of 5-blade Brunton NiBrAl propellers via ZF 500-1-A gear boxes. Electrical requirement will be met bya 9 kW Northern Lights genset.

The vessel’s wheelhouse is set aft of amidship on a flush deck. With forward-leaning front windows, the wheelhouse, with a center helm, will be outfitted with four Norsap shock-mitigating reclining seats, a baggage rack, settee and cabinetry.

The forecastle will include an enclosed head and a split settee/berth with storage below for safety gear.

The vessel’s interior will be cooled by two 16,000 Btu reverse-cycle Marine-Air air conditioning units.

Outside, a ladder on the back of the wheelhouse will provide access to the roof. A Harken TR-31 safety rail track system will be installed on the wheelhouse handrail. A boarding ladder and a set of recessed steps at the transom will assist in pilot rescue operations.