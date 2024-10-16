Bardex launches engineering leadership team

Goleta, Calif.-headquartered Bardex Corporation, a specialist in solutions for marine-based heavy lifting, transfer, and restraint, is making an organizational change within its engineering arm. It has established an engineering leadership team, headed by Nathan Shaw, the company’s current director of engineering.

Shaw says the primary objective of the team is to have a clear and strong sales focus. However, he says, at Bardex, that is not the same thing as having a strong focus on selling. Instead, it is about continuing to improve, adapt, and innovate to meet the ever-changing needs of clients in the shipyard and offshore energy industries, as well as to better serve the shareholders of the 100% employee-owned company.

“I’m excited about the energy and ideas everyone in engineering brings to the company,” says Shaw. “And I’m confident that new leadership will contribute significantly to accomplishing our shared goals.”

The reorganization will see Antonio Osio take on the new role of lifecycle services business unit manager. The unit’s objective will be to grow the spare parts and services portion of Bardex’s business. In this role, Osio will focus on the front-end customer interface, developing field service personnel, and exploring growth opportunities for the life cycle services group.

The other roles within Bardex’s engineering leadership team are as follows: