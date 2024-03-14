ABS Wavesight Nautical Systems now supports fully digital SIRE 2.0 inspections

ABS-affiliated software-as-a-service company ABS Wavesight has made enhancements to the HSQE and Vetting Manager module of its Nautical Systems software that enable owners to transition to the risk-based approach of the SIRE 2.0 upgrade to the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) SIRE regime for inspecting the quality and operational safety of tankers.

SIRE 2.0 allows better management of areas of vulnerability, while also helping operators assess future vessel performance.

The enhanced ABS Wavesight module now collects pre-inspection data, including areas of concern and risk assessment metrics that is compiled and digitized in one place and is easily transferable to inspectors transitioning to the SIRE 2.0 process. Inspectors can then perform desktop reviews before stepping on board, which streamlines the inspection process, allowing for greater focus on vessel and crew-specific risk areas.

“Our enhanced service provides owners and operators with regulatory-rich software to support compliance and regulatory changes. The enhancements to the HSQE and Vetting Manager module facilitate and simplify the shift to a fully digital process and three-dimensional risk inspection, while offering deep insight into vessel and crew safety and performance,” said Paul Sells, president and CEO of ABS Wavesight.

SIRE was first developed in 1993 and SIRE 2.0, the first upgrade to the program in 15 years, aims to address the industry’s evolving risks with new technology that can enhance inspection workflows.