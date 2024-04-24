ABS Wavesight names Staci Satterwhite COO

ABS-affiliated software-as-a-service company ABS Wavesight has appointed Staci Satterwhite to the newly created post of COO.

Most recently serving as the COO of Khoros, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, she holds a bachelor of science in electrical engineering degree from the University of North Dakota and has extensive experience and knowledge in SaaS and digital transformation, having served as a core member on various executive teams.

In her new role at ABS Wavesight, Satterwhite is responsible for leading product development and enhancing customer interactions and experiences.

“We welcome Staci to ABS Wavesigh,” said Paul Sells, president and CEO of ABS Wavesight. “Her depth and range of experience as a software innovator and technology leader will be key qualities to further solidify and shape our customer-facing approach to software and technology development. As the marine and offshore industries continue to be shaped by demands to decarbonize, Staci’s arrival is part of our response as we continue investing in digital solutions to help improve safety and drive operational and environmental excellence.”

“The maritime industry has entered a transformative period of digitalization which is creating opportunities and new demands for more efficient ways of operating. I’m excited to join ABS Wavesight and look forward to leading our team of dedicated professionals who are committed to delivering industry-leading digital solutions,” said Satterwhite.