ABS to provide secretariat for new U.S. Center for Maritime Innovation

The U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) has selected the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) to establish and maintain the new U.S. Center for Maritime Innovation.

The solicitation for the Center for Maritime Innovation’s secretariat was made through the process of a competitive request for proposals (RFP), released in June, that noted that the center “shall be a virtual center, based in the United States, run by an administrative organization that acts as a secretariat to facilitate the work of the center and its subsidiary workgroups and functions.”

Support for the congressionally authorized center comes from MARAD’s Office of Environment and Innovation through the Maritime Environmental and Technical Assistance (META) program.

The center will promote the study, research, development, assessment, and deployment of emerging marine technologies and practices related to the maritime transportation system.

MARAD Administrator Ann Phillips said, “The U.S. Center for Maritime Innovation will serve as a strategic resource for advancing the nation’s maritime industry. The center will be critical for engaging industry, academia, government, and other stakeholders in the setting and execution of multi-year research priorities that drive innovation.”

During the next six months, MARAD and ABS will stand up the center along with its working groups and functions while establishing research priorities and associated projects. These activities will include a broad range of engagement opportunities with maritime industry stakeholders.