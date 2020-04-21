ABS can now offer majority of annual surveys remotely

Classification society ABS is now able to conduct almost all classification annual surveys remotely on eligible vessels.

Launching 10 additional remote survey options today, ABS offers a total of 28 surveys and audits that can be delivered remotely.

“The industry is telling us they want our services delivered remotely, particularly in the current challenging environment, and I am proud that we are providing the most comprehensive remote services portfolio in the industry,” said Joe Riva, ABS Vice President and Chief Surveyor. “We are delivering the next generation of classification today through surveys conducted anywhere in the world at any time, without interrupting operations for surveyor attendance.”

The new remote services include

Annual Hull Survey

Annual Machinery Survey

Annual Automation Survey

Annual Dynamic Positioning Survey

Annual Navigational Bridge Layout and Equipment/Systems Survey and

Annual Load Line Inspection, when authorized by flag administration

Eligible vessels include general cargo vessels, barges (other than tank barges), tugs, offshore support vessels and liquified natural gas carriers under 15 years of age, with a few qualifying criteria. ABS now allows alternate annual surveys to be conducted remotely, except the fifth annual survey, which has special survey requirements.

ABS has also extended its remote survey and audit services to existing equipment manufacturing and external specialist clients enrolled in ABS programs.