ABS awards ECOLOG industry-first LCO2 carrier ISM DOC

Athens-headquartered carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) specialist ECOLOG is moving ahead on its plans to build a fleet of LCO2 carriers. ABS has now awarded the company an industry first ISM Document of Compliance (DOC) for the operation of liquified CO2 carriers. The DOC was awarded on behalf of the Bermuda flag administration and was awarded after ABS audited ECOLOG to verify compliance with the International Safety Management Code.

ECOLOG, which like LNG carrier operator GASLOG is part of the Ceres Shipping group, plans to build and own CO2 terminals and a carrier fleet to service the emerging CCUS sector, connecting hard to abate emitters with cost competitive sequestration sites and carbon utilization facilities.

“Carbon capture, utilization and storage will be critical for the decarbonization of hard to abate sectors such as steel, petrochemicals and cement. ABS is committed to supporting first movers to develop the technology and the wider carbon value chain. That is why we are proud to be able to use our insight to support ECOLOG with the development of their fleet,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, senior vice president, global business development at ABS.

“This Document of Compliance is a recognition of ECOLOG successfully completing a first of its kind design, operating procedures and operational framework for the ECOLOG Integrated Management System. ECOLOG is now approved to manage LCO2 carriers, continuing its pioneering role in the CCUS market and leveraging the development of a worldwide liquid CO2 carrier fleet,” said Panos Deligiannis, ECOLOG Head of Shipping.