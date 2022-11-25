ABB secures breakthrough COSCO Shipping contract for PM shaft generators Written by Nick Blenkey









Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) Co. is to equip 10 COSCO Shipping Corporation containerships with ABB permanent magnet shaft generator systems. Due for delivery by the end of 2025, the order comprises systems for six 14,000 TEU vessels and four 16,000TEU vessels.

With IMO’s Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) requirements coming into force in January 2023, COSCO Shipping’s selection of ABB permanent magnet shaft generator systems is the latest in a series of significant endorsements for the technology. The contract follows a run of orders from roll-on, roll-off, bulk carrier and containership owners specifying the high efficiency system, whose permanent magnet technology takes the benefits provided by shaft generators to a new level.

ABB says that shaft generators with permanent magnet technology offer a 3-4% higher efficiency, reduced maintenance costs and an up to 20% smaller footprint than traditional, synchronous excitation-based shaft generator systems. In combination with ABB’s advanced ACS 880 drive, which ensures maximum functionality and flexibility in hybridization applications, the technology can increase fuel efficiency by an additional one percent.

Compared with auxiliary diesel generator sets, says ABB, permanent magnet shaft generators deliver up to 17% greater fuel efficiency during voyages.

“ABB has been supporting China’s maritime industry for almost two decades, and we are proud to collaborate with COSCO Shipping, the country’s largest shipping company, in this breakthrough project,” said Michael Christensen, global segment manager dry cargo, ABB Marine & Ports. “As we continue to develop our local capabilities to better serve our customers and help them achieve their sustainability targets, our permanent magnet technology will have an important role to play.”