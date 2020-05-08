A-Rosa plans to restart Rhine and Danube cruises within a month Written by Nick Blenkey









Following announcements from regional German authorities and their Austrian counterparts on the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown measures, European, river cruise company A-Rosa River Cruises says it plans to restart selected departures on the Rhine and Danube by early June, if not sooner.

It says that the move follows a relaxation of rules regarding the opening of hotels, restaurants, and river cruises and day cruises for tourists, which will come into effect in May.

Joerg Eichler, CEO of A-Rosa River Cruises comments: “Following the long period of lockdown, we are delighted to be able to welcome our guests on board again and enable them to enjoy their holidays with us. It goes without saying that our primary responsibility is for the welfare of our guests and crew. Therefore, we have put together a team of experts, consisting of both internal and external hygiene and health specialists.”

Currently, that team is working on a hygiene and health concept that embraces the current safety measures and distancing regulations for guests and crew.